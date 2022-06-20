Despite the Boston Celtics lost the championship, Robert Williams III showed potential as a defender in the paint. In fact, Williams III surpassed many NBA legends in this stat.

If the Boston Celtics put up a fight to the Golden State Warriors is because of their tough defense. Here's where Robert Williams III comes in. He a 6 feet tall center with amazing defensive skills that proved his dominance in the paint in the 2022 NBA Finals.

But that just only his first chapter in the biggest NBA stage. Many players like Shaq, Tim Duncan, Dwight Howard made astonishing defensive performances in the finals in more than one season. Especifically, since the 2000 NBA Finals, there have been several players who dominanted the paint in the finals.

For example, Giannis Antetokounmpo in his first NBA Finals series made 11 blocks in 6 games. Another one is Anthony Davis who registered 12 blocks in his first 6 NBA Finals games back in 2020. As for the Warriors' champion Andrew Wiggins he pulled up 9 blocks in the past 6 games of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Robert Williams III tops Shaq in blocks per game in the finals since 2000

But the Williams III case is something unseen in this century. He pulled up 17 blocks in 6 games, to average 2.8 blocks per game in the 2022 NBA Finals. Not even Draymond Green had this stat in any of his playoffs run. Whereas, before this finals the list was headed by Tim Duncan with 70 blocks in 29 games to average 2.4 blocks per game in his NBA Career.

As for the rest of this list, Ben Wallace is the third with 2.2 blocks per game, while Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis tie with 2 blocks per game both.That leaves Shaq with 2 blocks per game, also. But he's got a total of 52 blocks in 26 games, something crazy even for him.



