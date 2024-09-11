NBA Rumors: 76ers' next move could lock in Joel Embiid’s future

Trending topics:
The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to secure star Joel Embiid's future for many more years.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after his team's 118-115 loss against the New York Knicks in game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Philadelphia 76ers are close to signing a contract extension with Joel Embiid, the team’s outstanding center. According to reports from NBA insider Bobby Marks, Embiid is expected to sign a maximum extension agreement in the near future.

The Sixers have been working to secure their key players for the long haul. Recently, the team signed contract extensions with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, two of the pillars of the team.

Embiid, who has proven to be one of the best centers in the NBA, is a fundamental piece of the Sixers. His presence on the team is crucial to their success, and the Sixers are interested in keeping him in Philadelphia for many more years.

ESPN NBA’s Bobby Marks mentioned the following in a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast: “I would expect a deal to be reached with Embiid in the near future here, and I certainly think it will be for maximum money.”

Gold medalist Joel Embiid #11 of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Details of the potential Embiid agreement

According to Bryan Toporek, the Sixers could offer Joel Embiid a three-year contract extension for $192.9 million. However, Embiid would have to decline his player option to accept this deal, and a further extension would take him through the 2028-29 season. He is only eligible to sign an extension until the start of the regular season.

Embiid: The impact of extension

If Embiid signs a contract extension with the Sixers, the team will secure his presence in Philadelphia for several more years. This will give stability to the franchise and allow them to plan for the long term.

In addition, Embiid’s extension could also help attract other talented players to the Sixers. A team with a star player like Embiid is more attractive to free agents. This news would be positive for Sixers fans and the team as a whole.

