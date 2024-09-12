NBA Rumors: After extending Stephen Curry, Warriors doubtful on another star's contract

Superstar Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors are facing a dilemma as the future of another key player on the team remains uncertain.

Stephen Curry‘s Golden State Warriors are carefully considering offering a max contract extension to another of the team’s stars. Despite his talent and potential, the team still has doubts about his ability to justify such a deal.

Jonathan Kuminga has shown flashes of skill in his time with the Warriors, but his record is still relatively short. The team wants to assess his progress before committing to a long-term contract.

The Warriors are also mindful of the financial flexibility that affords them the option not to offer an extension to Kuminga at this time. With Kuminga as a restricted free agent, the team can match any offers he receives from other teams.

According to Anthony Slater from The Athletic, the Warriors are “currently” not considering extending a five-year maximum offer to Kuminga, and there has been no significant progress in negotiations.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Jordan Poole precedent

Jordan Poole‘s recent departure to the Washington Wizards is a lesson for the Warriors. Poole, once considered a key piece of the team, was traded due to his disagreement with the team.

Poole’s departure has increased the pressure on Kuminga to play a bigger role on the team. If the Warriors fail to retain Kuminga, they could lose another young talent and compromise their future.

Kuminga’s potential

Stephen Curry‘s teammate Kuminga has great potential and could become an important player for the Warriors. However, the team needs to evaluate him carefully before making a decision about his future

If Kuminga continues to develop and show progress, the Warriors could reconsider their stance and offer him a contract extension. But for now, the team prefers to be cautious and wait to see how the player evolves.

