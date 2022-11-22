Even though he's finding his groove for the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons could still be on the move, and the Golden State Warriors could use a guy with his skill set.

The Golden State Warriors haven't gotten off to the start of the season they hoped. The reigning NBA champions have struggled to be at their best, especially when the second unit is on the floor.

With that in mind, several analysts believe it's just a matter of time before Bob Myers will dig into his deep bag of young players to try and improve the team right away. Also, some think they could even look to move some of their veterans.

The Dubs could use some win-now kind of players, guys who could help anchor their defense and compete for years to come. Notably, that's why a Western Conference executive thinks they could swap Draymond Green for Ben Simmons.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade For Ben Simmons

(via Heavy's Thomas Darro)

“As much as they do not want to trade any of their young guys, the idea of bringing in Ben Simmons at age 26, that would be the kind of thing that maybe would get them to change course. He could take over the Draymond role with that team and he is a lot more athletic, a better passer and potentially as much of a defensive presence—potentially. He lacks Draymond’s fire and passion, obviously. Would the Nets do it? That’s the question. But if you can get (Jonathan) Kuminga and Draymond in a swap for Simmons, if you’re the Nets, that is not a bad deal.

The thing about the Warriors is they look at where Andrew Wiggins is now and they think they can fix anyone. Even Simmons. It is a good environment for him to be in, with workers like Klay (Thompson) and Steph (Curry) there, it is a high bar to reach and you saw how it changed Wiggins. Maybe it’d work for Simmons, too."

Simmons has a higher upside than Green, especially given his age. But he also comes with more risk, as some doubt his desire to be on the floor and has often struggled with multiple injuries.

From a logical standpoint, this trade would make sense for everybody involved, Green included. Now, whether the Warriors will pull the trigger and make such a risky bet remains to be seen.