The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly ready to make a trade for a 'mysterious star.' Here, Bleacher Report tries to guess who they're talking about.

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a bit of a crossroads. They can swallow their pride and move their valuable first-round picks while their title window is still open or blatantly waste another season of LeBron James' career.

Rob Pelinka has been reluctant to trade either of the first-round picks, which are expected to be top-tier. Nonetheless, a recent report by Howard Beck states that he could change his mind if (when) a mysterious superstar becomes available.

“And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player," reported Beck. "That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Westbrook and the two future firsts for.”

NBA Rumors: Who's The Mysterious Player The Lakers Will Trade For?

So, with that in mind, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale made a case for the only three players that would make sense for the Lakers right now. Here, we'll share our own thoughts on each of these guys and their fit with their roster.

Bradley Beal

Throughout the years, Bradley Beal has been linked to a move to Southern California, yet he's always rathered cash in big checks in the nation's capital. But if the Washington Wizards realize they overpaid for a second or third-tier player, his time there might come to an end.

Beal would be a perfect fit for Darvin Ham's team. He's a 35% three-point shooter who can create his own offense and even facilitate for others. Also, he's used to sharing the floor with ball-dominant stars.

"Bradley Beal is The One—after Jan. 15, when his trade restriction lifts," Favale wrote. "Basketball reasons abound for him landing in L.A.. He is the type of primary scorer and secondary playmaker who will have no issue playing off LeBron James and ferrying the offense without him."

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler embodies the Miami Heat and its culture. He's tough, a born leader, and a guy who will never hesitate to get in your face to bring the best out of you. But he may have peaked already.

There's a sense around the league that Pat Riley might look to either land a superstar or blow things up to get better for the future. If that's the case, then Butler could give the Lakers an elite defender, another ball-handler, and an efficient scorer. Spacing would be an issue, though.

"Jimmy Butler could thus decide to take matters into his own hands," Favale wrote. "Maybe he'll want to play for the Lakers. And maybe other teams won't be tripping over themselves to acquire a 33-year-old with three seasons and an estimated $146.4 million left on his deal (including a $52.4 million player option in 2025-26)."

Kevin Durant

Even though Kevin Durant failed to force his way out of the Brooklyn Nets, that doesn't mean he won't try to leave again. The team is struggling mightily, and it doesn't seem like they have the personnel to turn things around.

Having Durant and LeBron playing side by side in the twilight of their careers would be a scary thought for the rest of the league. They can play off each other with their playmaking skills, and he'd instantly become the best shooter on the roster.

"Durant already requested a trade once. He could feasibly do so again. That invariably torpedoes some of the Nets' leverage," Favale wrote. "Yes, Durant has three more guaranteed seasons left on his deal, but that's not as much of a selling point when we're talking about a 34-year-old."