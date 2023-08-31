The Milwaukee Bucks cannot rest on their laurels right now. They need to do everything in their power to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo that he needs to stay there and pursue another NBA championship.

The Greek Freak recently made all the headlines for stating that he doesn’t plan to sign a contract extension with the Bucks unless he’s convinced they’re all committed.

With that in mind, multiple teams have emerged as potential destinations for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Notably, that includes one of their divisional rivals, the Chicago Bulls.

Bulls Could Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

“I believe that’s exactly what the Bulls are positioning themselves to do, with all eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2025,” Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic said. “If such a plan comes together, we’ll suddenly look at the Bulls front office and their continuity plan a whole lot differently.”

“By keeping their failed core together and trumpeting continuity, the Bulls aren’t just remaining competitive in the short term. They’ve also maintained salaries large enough and players talented enough to warrant a seat at the table if the day comes that Antetokounmpo is ready to branch out from Milwaukee,” concluded the report.

Of course, this is all assuming Giannis is, in fact, looking to get out of Wisconsin. And while trading him to a divisional rival might not be orthodox, the Bulls could certainly be a strong suitor.