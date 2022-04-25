Following a rough season for the Los Angeles Lakers, it remains to be seen whether Carmelo Anthony decides to run it back for another year or if he decides to call it a career. Here, we'll take a look at three potential landing spots in case he doesn't stay in LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season with title aspirations after staying busy in the summer landing a number of veteran players. A few months later, they would realize that their best days were far behind them, except for Carmelo Anthony.

Melo had previously proven in Portland he could be a useful player coming off the bench as his shooting ability remained untouched. Even in a disappointing year for the Purple and Gold, he didn't let anyone down in that aspect. However, things have changed in LA between the moment he signed and today.

Anthony was believed to join the Lakers to fight for an elusive ring alongside LeBron James, but the team didn't get even close to the playoffs. He had already said he hasn't made up his mind about his future, but at 37, he may not have many more opportunites to chase a ring. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, league executives have revealed three potential landing spots for Melo if he wants to play for another year but not in Los Angeles.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have mixed veteran players with young talent very well, which is why they could be a possibility for Carmelo Anthony next season. While they could benefit from his contribution from the bench, they would certainly be an attractive destination for Melo, as they have what it takes to fight for the championship. Miami, however, would have to move on some players in the offseason to make room for him.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have made a lot of progress with a team that was built mostly around their draft picks, but having a player with Anthony's experience and shooting ability could be the missing piece for further success. The 2021-22 playoffs will probably be very telling for the Celtics. If they see they're close to win a title but they fall short for some reason, maybe a veteran like Melo could work to chase immediate success.

Brooklyn Nets

Even though he lived some of the best moments in his career in seven seasons with the New York Knicks, it may not be the best moment for his return. Instead, a move to his native Brooklyn could make more sense. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving almost recruited him in 2019, and despite many years have passed since then, the Nets could still benefit from his 3-point shooting ability. But it remains to be seen what the Nets look like next season.