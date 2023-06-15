The Chicago Bulls seemed to have everything to get back to prominence in the 2022-23 NBA season. Last year, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in their first postseason appearance in a long time. But this time they did not even get past the Play-In.

Eventual finalists Miami Heat knocked them out to clinch the 8th seed and the last ticket to the playoffs, leaving the Bulls with many questions ahead of the 2023 season.

While Chicago seems to have pieces to do much better, the truth is that things haven’t gone to plan so far, which is why the front office would be considering trading two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine.

Rumor: Bulls gauging potential suitors for Zach LaVine

“Wishful executives will keep their eyes peeled on Portland and Damian Lillard, but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Jake Fischer reports. “It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services.”

If available, many teams will probably pick up the phone to know what the Bulls are expecting in return. LaVine has failed to carry the team to a deep playoff run, but he could do much better in a star-studded team.

Either way, even if Chicago is considering this idea, it will probably take a lot to let him go. After all, LaVine continues to carry much of the Bulls’ aspirations along with Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan.