Even though most of the NBA stars have already signed new contracts, a handful is still waiting to put that ink on paper. Check out the 3 best available free agents right now.

NBA's free agency is one of the key, most exciting moments of the season. But every year, teams, players, and agents go around tampering policies and agree to new deals just two minutes into this process.

That makes the first couple of days kind of overwhelming. We see dozens of deals happening left and right, and it's hard to keep up with those many movements at times. Then, it all gets way too quiet while the rest of the dominoes continue to fall.

Kevin Durant's trade request made plenty of teams and players pull the brakes on any negotiation. That's why there's still a handful of solid free agents that could suit any contending team.

NBA Rumors: The 3 Best Available Free Agents

3. Dennis Schroder

A full year has gone by, and Dennis Schroder still has to deal with all the jokes about how he 'fumbled the bag.' That's why he's not going to take a discount ever again unless he gets a real shot to win an NBA championship.

Schroder is one of the best backup point guards in the league. He can give you a nightly 17 with 7 dimes and even step up to the starting lineup if need be. Once the Durant situation is settled, he'll be one of the names to keep an eye on.

2. Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton's situation is complicated. On the one hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't want to commit five years and $100 million+ on a player coming off a major injury. On the other, they can't afford to just let him walk for free.

Sexton was supposed to gauge plenty of interest in free agency before suffering a season-ending injury. But he's still young and was playing the best basketball of his career before it, so he could be on any contending team's radar right now.

1. Miles Bridges

There's a strong chance Miles Bridges doesn't set foot on an NBA hardwood ever again. He allegedly beat up his girlfriend, and the videos and pics are quite horrifying. Also, his off-court behavior raised several questions even before that scandal.

But unfortunately, we've seen major sports teams look the other way on these issues way too often. If that's the case, then Bridges will get a big payday and continue his ascent after posting the best numbers of his career last season.