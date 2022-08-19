Kevin Durant has let the Brooklyn Nets know that he has no intention of playing for them again. Here, we discuss three teams that could shockingly make a move for him.

The Brooklyn Nets are at a crossroads right now. They could trade Kevin Durant and put all that drama in the rearview mirror, or they can play hardball to try and force him to honor the remainder of his contract.

Durant hasn't officially threatened to sit out if he doesn't get traded, but he did reach out to Nets owner Joe Tsai to give him an ultimatum. So, maybe holding on to him is not the wisest choice for the franchise.

KD has reportedly listed the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers as his preferred destinations. But the Nets are in no obligation to comply, so we're going to discuss three dark horse landing spots for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Dark Horse Destinations For Kevin Durant

3. Toronto Raptors

Trade Package: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, 2 first-round picks, 1 second-round pick

The Toronto Raptors don't want to include Scottie Barnes in any potential trade, but they still own multiple assets to make an appealing offer. They could pair KD with Barnes and Fred VanVleet to try and replicate the success they found in the brief Kawhi Leonard era.

In this trade, the Nets would get a promising two-way star in OG Anunoby, one of the best PFs in the game in Pascal Siakam, a serviceable backup PG in Malachi Flynn, and multiple draft compensation. What's not to like?

2. Chicago Bulls

Trade Package: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, 2 first-round picks for Kevin Durant and Seth Curry

Arturas Karnisovas has already shown that he's not afraid of pulling the trigger. He'll do whatever it takes to get the Chicago Bulls over the top, so you better believe he's inquired about Kevin Durant already.

This trade would give the Nets nearly 40 points per game with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, as well as a guy with Sixth Man of the Year potential in Coby White, plus two first-rounders. The Bulls would get their biggest star since Derrick Roe left town.

1. New York Knicks

Trade Package: Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, 3 first-round picks

The New York Knicks are keeping tabs on Donovan Mitchell, but the Utah Jazz are playing the waiting game. So, why not turn their attention to their neighbors and make them a Godfather-like offer for Durant?

KD was close to joining the Knicks when he signed with the Nets. The Knicks have eight first-round picks to trade, and adding two promising players and a former All-Star to that package would be more than enough to get the superstar they've craved for years.