With most teams already out of the playoff picture, everybody's focused on the offseason and what's to come. Here, we let you know about 3 starting centers who could switch teams for next season.

Some dare to say that the big man is a dying breed in today's NBA. And, while that could be true to some extent, we just saw Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic go toe-to-toe for the MVP award this season.

Even so, it seems like centers are the most disposable or expendable players nowadays. If not, why would we be hearing all those rumors around Anthony Davis or Rudy Gobert over the past couple of weeks?

With that in mind, there's a big chance that some lesser, yet impactful big men are also on the move ahead of next season. So here, we'll share our predictions for three starting centers likely to be traded.

3. Clint Capela

When healthy, Clint Capela has been a defensive force for the Atlanta Hawks. He's a big offensive factor in the pick-and-roll and one of the best rim protectors in the league. Then again, the Hawks have been active in trade talks for nearly every star over the past couple of years.

Capela's contract and impact make him a valuable trade asset for salary-matching purposes. Moreover, Onyeka Okongwu looks promising and ready to embrace a bigger role on a team-friendly deal.

2. Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns could never reach an agreement over an extension. He doesn't feel valued in the desert, and his frustration was evident in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, as he barely played.

Ayton believes he's a max player and wants to be paid as such. And while some teams could be on the fence about signing him to a huge deal, the Suns might be forced to either let him go or work on a sign-and-trade. He's a restricted free agent, so they could still bring him back if they choose to.

1. Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic was solid in his first half-season with the Chicago Bulls but not so much in the encore. While he's a versatile scorer and solid rebounder, his defense is subpar, and his fit next to Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan is somewhat questionable.

Arturas Karnisovas is aggressive and won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he finds a suitable deal, even if he's one of DeRozan's best friends going back to college. The Bulls need a defensive-minded PF/C and/or draft picks. So, don't be shocked if they move on from Vuc if they can get any of those things.