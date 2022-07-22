Even though Donovan Mitchell isn't actively pushing to be traded, the Utah Jazz may have found him a new destination already. Apparently, it's just a matter of time before the announcement.

The Utah Jazz have officially decided to hit the drawing board and go back from scratch. They already traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and are now listening to offers for Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell has been tied to a move away from the team for months now. The Jazz wanted to hold on to him, and he didn't actively push for a trade. However, Quin Snyder's departure put them in a tough spot.

So, with multiple teams reportedly reaching out to make a move at the Louisville product, it now seems like the Jazz have found him a new home already. Apparently, it's just a matter of time before an official announcement.

NBA Rumors: A Donovan Mitchell Trade Has Already Been Agreed Upon

(Transcript via Jake Scott and Ben Anderson)

"I've been receiving texts, as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell deal is done. It's agreed upon. They're working on some final details to be announced here shortly. And quote, 'it's a haul'. These are just texts, I haven't confirmed because I just got them right now, but yeah. There's connections there. It's only a matter of 'when', not 'if'. The 'when' could be stretched out, but I've been told it's not."

Knicks Could Give A Historical Pick Haul

Most people expect the New York Knicks to be on the other end of this transaction. A couple of days ago, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that league executives know the Knicks were the most aggressive and desperate team to win his sweepstakes:

"What league executives are saying is that this is all going to be a maneuver to get the most [the Utah Jazz] possibly can out of the New York Knicks. They know the New York Knicks are the most desperate team," Windhorst reported. "They're the ones in need of a star, and they have the most ammunition to trade... I do think he is good chance that Donovan Mitchell ends up on the Knicks at the end of all this... We're going to see a historical pick haul."

The Knicks have craved a star for years, and Mitchell is an NYC native. They already added Jalen Brunson to their backcourt this offseason, so bringing Mitchell in would significantly boost their chances in the playoffs.