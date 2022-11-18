With the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors both struggling to start the season, an NBA analyst proposed a trade that could solve both of their issues.

The Golden State Warriors have done something not many teams can: Win an NBA championship while also developing young talent. However, it seems like they cannot replicate that formula for much longer.

Stephen Curry is struggling to lead the team on his own. He's been spectacular and is posting one of the best individual seasons of his career, yet his supporting cast has underperformed more often than not.

That's why Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report believes the Dubs could turn to another struggling team, the Brooklyn Nets, to solve each other's issues. In this scenario, Kevin Durant would go back to the Bay.

NBA Rumors: Warriors, Nets Could Swap Kevin Durant and Draymond Green

"Golden State has been clear that the team is not only competing and winning championships but also grooming its next generation of stars with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

That may be true, but the team is also off to a poor start this season (6-9). The opportunity of reuniting Steph Curry with Durant for the chance to keep winning titles may be worth the sacrifice.

If so, the three combine to earn $19.1 million, well short of the amount needed to match Durant. How can the Warriors make up that $16.1 million difference? The answer might have to be Draymond Green ($25.8 million), who is seeking an extension beyond his 2023-24 player option ($27.6 million).

Green could go to a third team, assuming the Nets' primary focus would be on a rebuild. But Green and all three young players (the Warriors can also include a 2028 or 2029 first-round pick) is a big ask, given the team's efforts to straddle winning and rebuilding."

While this would be a tough pill to swallow for the Warriors' future, it would nearly guarantee another title in the Curry era. As for the Nets, they would love to finally get some young talent after giving away their entire draft capital in multiple failed trades.