The Golden State Warriors want to get back to winning ways after leaving much to be desired in the 2022-23 NBA season. That’s why they re-signed Draymond Green, whose future looked uncertain in the last few months.

In addition, the Dubs decided to send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, which many thought it could help to create a better atmosphere considering his incident with Green last year.

Even though life went on after the veteran star punched the young guard, the tension seemed to be there. However, now it looks like the 33-year-old has a problem with another teammate.

Rumor: Draymond Green doesn’t get along with Jonathan Kuminga

In an appearance on the Steiny & Guru show on 95.7 The Game, Warriors insider Monte Poole claimed Draymond Green has no relationship with Jonathan Kuminga and that’s a problem for the Dubs heading into the 2023-24 NBA season:

“[Draymond Green & Jonathan Kuminga’s non-relationship] is a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond. The new contract implies the Warriors believe he can fix it, but around the league there are a lot of people saying ‘I don’t know.'”

If true, then Green should hold up his end of the bargain and make amends with the former first-rounder. The Warriors cannot waste any more time, as their stars aren’t getting any younger.