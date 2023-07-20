Things didn’t go according to plan for the Golden State Warriors last season. Stephen Curry and company won the NBA championship the previous year, but in 2023, they barely made the Western Conference semifinals.

But the organization is ready to bounce back, as changes have been made to get the team back to glory days. Bob Myers may have left, but Mike Dunleavy has been preparing for this moment.

The Dubs head into the 2023-24 NBA season with the same core that resulted in multiple rings, but we’ll see changes in the rotation. Curry knows last year wasn’t good, but he’s very optimistic about the upcoming campaign.

Stephen Curry warns Warriors are better prepared to win in 2023-24 NBA season

“I hate that we didn’t achieve our potential last year. Every team has to find a way to get better, so changes are made. I like where we are in the sense of pieces fitting, having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint,” Curry said on the Dubs Talk podcast of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We’re a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience, and I think that’s a pattern in the NBA of what affects winning. I’m gonna try to play at a high level for as long as I can. I know Draymond and Klay are about that business as well, and we have a culture of how we do things that we need to get back to. I’m excited about that challenge.”

The Warriors are definitely a team to watch this season. While it will be interesting to see how Chris Paul fits into their plans, the fact that Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are running things back is enough to see them as a contender.