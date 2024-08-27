Trending topics:
NBA Rumors: Former Warriors teammate suggests Stephen Curry isn't better than Kyrie Irving

The most controversial opinion in the NBA? A former Warriors player ignites debate by suggesting Kyrie Irving is better than Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

By Alexander Rosquez

Former Golden State Warriors player Nick Young has ignited a fierce debate among basketball fans by claiming on social media that Kyrie Irving is a better player than Stephen Curry.

While Young’s statement initially caused some confusion, the NBA community quickly divided into two camps. It’s true that in the 2016 NBA Finals, when Kyrie Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic comeback against Curry’s Warriors, the Boston Celtics‘ point guard delivered an exceptional performance. His individual stats outshone Curry’s in several aspects, fueling the narrative that Irving was the more talented player.

However, when analyzing the entire career of both players, the comparison becomes abysmal. Curry has amassed an enviable track record, with multiple championships, MVP awards, and individual accolades that place him among the greatest players of all time. Irving, on the other hand, while he has shown flashes of brilliance, has failed to achieve the same level of consistency and collective success as Curry.

What did the former Warriors’ teammate suggest about Curry being no better than Irving?

Nick Young shared a controversial message on the social media “X,” where he compared this argument to the historic rivalry between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, suggesting that, just as Bryant was underestimated against Jordan, “Kyrie is the Kobe to Curry’s MJ—people are scared to say he’s better.”

Curry: An indisputable legacy

Stephen Curry has revolutionized basketball with his three-point shooting and his ability to create plays for his teammates. His four NBA championships, along with numerous individual awards, solidify his place among the greatest of all time. Legends such as Reggie Miller have even claimed that Curry has surpassed historical figures like Hakeem Olajuwon and Wilt Chamberlain.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball in the fourth quarter against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on January 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball in the fourth quarter against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on January 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Irving: An undeniable talent, but…

Irving is an extraordinarily talented player with unique abilities, but his career has been marked by inconsistencies and controversial decisions. His performance in the 2024 Finals, where the Celtics were eliminated, stands in stark contrast to Curry’s dominance on multiple occasions.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

