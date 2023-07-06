When the Miami Heat lost in the 2023 NBA Finals, everyone immediately assumed they would be aggressive in the offseason. And it didn’t take long for Damian Lillard to become their priority target.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard also looks ready to pack his bags and move to South Florida, where he hopes to finally contend for an elusive ring. Needless to say, he may be exactly what Jimmy Butler and company need to get to the promised land.

However, the Blazers are not giving up on him so easily. The Heat are finding it hard to meet Portland’s demands, and they face the threat of missing out on the 7x All-Star. Fortunately, Dame’s agent is doing whatever it takes to send his client to Miami.

Damian Lillard’s agent warns other suitors that Blazers star will only be happy in Miami

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Damian Lillard’s camp has dissuaded teams from trading for their client, warning them that he will only be happy if he joins the Heat:

“As Cronin explores the broader landscape, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been calling prospective trade partners and warning against trading for his client, team executives told ESPN. Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player. As interference goes, this is a time-honored agent maneuver to depress offers and clear a path to a predetermined destination.”

Only a few hours later, Goodwin confirmed Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that Lillard’s intention is to be traded to South Beach: “I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”