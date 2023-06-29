It seems to be over between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the player has exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season.

As a consequence, the next step will be definitely a trade as Harden didn’t consider declining the option to become a free agent. Furthermore, the information points out that the star player never even thought in a new deal with Philadelphia.

So, in what should be a major move in the NBA, James Harden is officially on the trading block. The guard is 33-years old and arrived to the Sixers on February of 2022. Now, another change of team is on the way.

James Harden: Where will he be traded by the Sixers?

The decision by James Harden is very intriguing as he could have easily chosen to stay with the Sixers looking into new a four-year contract. The amount of money would have surpassed $200 million.

Nevertheless, when both parts realized this long-term solution wasn’t the best, they started to work together in the alternative. By exercising his option, the Clippers and the Knicks have become favorites to land Harden in a blockbuster trade.

As it’s happening with many players around the league, like Bradley Beal with the Suns or Chris Paul going to the Warriors, the NBA stars have established as a priority joining contenders. That’s why, though the Houston Rockets could be a possibility, Los Angeles and New York are much stronger options.

For example, if James Harden joins the Clippers, it will be a tremendous team alongside familiar faces such as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, the Knicks are on the rise after they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.