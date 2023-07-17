The Miami Heat fell short in the 2023 NBA Finals, which is why they want to upgrade their roster with Damian Lillard. The guard requested a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers, and South Florida would be his favorite landing spot.

This would definitely be a match made in heaven, at least on paper. The Heat have proven to be competitive under Erik Spoelstra, but they couldn’t get the job done in the last few years. Dame, on the other hand, never had a true supporting cast to succeed so far.

However, the Blazers still have to approve any deal before Lillard can pack his bags. Negotiations with Portland haven’t been easy so far, but Miami has reportedly made a decision in regard to its compensation package.

Rumor: Heat make their position in Lillard trade talks clear to Blazers

According to Dan Le Batard, the Miami Heat have decided their trade offer for Damian Lillard will be built around Tyler Herro and they’re not changing their mind:

(Transcript via Heat Nation)

“This is the Heat’s position. There are no calls going back and forth. The offer is Herro, and Herro’s the best one you’re gonna get from anybody. He’s better than [Tyrese] Maxey. He’s the best you’re gonna get. You’re boxed in. Lillard wants to be with us. This is the offer. It’s not calls going back and forth. There are no calls going back and forth.

It’s the offer, and they’re saying, ‘Show us someone who’s better at that age that you’re going to get anywhere in the league from anyone, given that Lillard is only gonna play here.’ Be happy with Herro.”

The Heat have a fair point, and their stance makes sense since Lillard has reportedly made it clear he only wants to be traded to Miami. However, talks could drag on if the Blazers decide to continue waiting to find something better.