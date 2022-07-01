On Thursday, the NBA community found out that Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. Many may wonder why he suddenly decided such thing, and it seems that the Golden State Warriors could have something to do with it.

When Kyrie Irving picked up his player option, it looked like the Nets have nothing to be afraid of anymore. But only a couple of days later, Kevin Durant’s reported trade request put Brooklyn in a tough spot again.

Many thought the future of KD with the Nets was tied to what Irving decided to do, but it turned out that he wants out anyway. Of course, people have been trying to figure out the reason behind his decision since then.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we shouldn’t rule out the Golden State Warriors’ latest success as a factor that influenced Durant’s desire to move elsewhere.

Rumor: Warriors’ title could be a reason why Kevin Durant wants to move

"The expectations having walked away from that Golden State team, I think in the end were overwhelming,” Woj said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. “When you talk to people around Kevin Durant and the Nets—Golden State winning the championship this season, and just the flood of criticism and second-guessing that landed on Kevin Durant, I think it contributed to a tipping point.

“He wanted to get Kyrie Irving a long-term deal in Brooklyn, wanted to help him get him that. He wasn't able to. And I think once Irving opted back into [his player option], you know, Durant hadn't talked to the organization in weeks. Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving, since Kyrie opted into the deal had been in communication. There was a sense of inevitability around the Nets and around the league that this day was coming."

It would make perfect sense if the Warriors’ recent title somehow hurt KD. After all, he was the one that left Golden State to try and lead another team to a championship. He failed to do so, while the Dubs eventually got back to glory days. Next year, it appears that Durant will try it again – but not in Brooklyn.