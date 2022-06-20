The Indiana Pacers missed the playoffs last season and are determined to rebuild their roster for next season, even if that means trading two key players.

Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers do not want to waste any more time this offseason and are set to begin wheeling and dealing according to reports. The Pacers finished fourth in the NBA Central Division and missed the playoffs with a woeful 25-57 record.

Malcolm Brogdon was the team’s points leader with 19.1 followed by Domantas Sabonis with 18.9 who was traded to the Kings in February. It would seem that the Pacers are willing to move chips that have value elsewhere to begin their rebuild for next season.

According to Hoopswire the Pacers have put up on the trading block Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon. There are takers for the two, but it remains to be seen where they will end up.

Pacers want to trade Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon

In the case of Malcolm Brogdon, he is statistically the team’s best player, and is being linked with a move to the New York Knicks, who are in their own way doing their own rebuild. The Knicks are reported to have interest in Jaden Ivey as well along with Brogdon.

Brogdon has been with the Pacers since 2019 and produced his best season in 2020/21 averaging 21 points per game. In 2020, Brogdon did average 21 points during the team’s only four playoff games.

Myles Turner is rumored to be wanted by the Charlotte Hornets and despite being injured during the season, Turner did manage 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. It is being reported that while Turner is on the trading block the Pacers will only execute a move if the deal is to their liking.

Turner has only played for the Pacers since 2015 and had his best season in his second year with the club, Turner was a two time blocks leader in 2019 and 2021.