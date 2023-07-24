Last week, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made the rounds for not-so-positive reasons. He put the fans on notice by stating that he wants to win an NBA championship even if it’s not with the Sixers.

Embiid later took to Twitter to claim that he was just trolling, and GM Daryl Morey made it clear that he’s still committed to the organization. Then again, that wasn’t enough to appease the rumor.s

With that in mind, Sixers insider Keith Pompey recently stated that there’s a big chance that Embiid forces his way out to the New York Knicks, as Leon Rose used to be his agent and he already has a place up there.

Knicks Could Trade For Embiid

“I can see it absolutely happening. Joel already owns a house in New York for a while and the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Joel Embiid asks out,” Pompey said on Sirius XM NBA Radio.

“Because if you add Joel Embiid to that team, that team is gonna be catapulted into being one of the top teams in the East,” the insider added.

This will be a story worth following quite closely, and even if Daryl Morey wants to play this down, we’ve seen disgruntled stars handpicking their trade destinations way too often now.