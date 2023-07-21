The Philadelphia 76ers have had an eventful offseason. It started with James Harden’s alleged desire to be traded to the Clippers, and it got worse with Joel Embiid’s latest comments.

GM Daryl Morey has unsuccessfully tried to put an end to Embiid’s discontent rumors, and even the Cameroonian big man stated that he was just trolling and messing around.

Embiid claimed that he wants to win an NBA championship so badly, adding ‘whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else,’ obviously prompting countless rumors and narratives.

Embiid Wants To Play For One Team

“I just want to win a championship — um, you know, whatever it takes,” Embiid said in an interview with UNINTERRUPTED CEO Maverick Carter. “I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.”

Fortunately for the fans, Fred Katz of The Athletic recently reported that, as much as multiple NBA teams would love to trade for Embiid, he wants to play for one team for his entire career.

“Embiid has told people close to him for years that he values the idea of a one-team legacy,” Katz wrote. “There is a long way to go between vague comments about the mystical land of “anywhere else” and an official trade request.”

Embiid will be under contract for many more years, and the Sixers won’t blow their roster up by just letting him go. So even if he wanted to league, it’d likely take a historically big haul to get him.