On Thursday, Kevin Durant has reportedly submitted a trade request out of the Brooklyn Nets. Needless to say, the entire league reacted to the news, with Joel Embiid apparently pleading the Philadelphia 76ers to do something about it.

With Kyrie Irving opting into his player option a few days ago, no one saw it coming. But in a shocking turn of events, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

Not only we're talking about a huge blow for the Nets, but also a league-changing situation. Now, KD is probably the most sought-after player in the NBA — though only a handful of teams would be able to give the Nets what they pretend.

While the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns seem to be Durant's favorite landing spots, the ball is on the Nets' court. That means competition will be wide open, which is why Joel Embiid has reportedly requested the Philadelphia 76ers to make an attempt for KD.

Rumor: Joel Embiid requests 76ers to make an effort for Kevin Durant

Miami and Phoenix might be the two teams Durant is interested in, but that won't prevent others from trying to get him. According to Jason Dumas, Joel Embiid has requested the Sixers' front office to figure out how to bring KD to the City of Brotherly Love:

"Source: It’s unclear whether Kevin Durant is interested in joining the 76ers, but Joel Embiid has made it clear to management that he wants them to exhaust every option in trying to acquire Durant."

Durant, Embiid, and James Harden in the same team would be insane. The Sixers looked like contenders for a while. But for some reason, they've always fallen short. Will KD be the missing piece for their success? One could think so, but in this league, you never know.