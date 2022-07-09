Even though he'd welcome a comeback to the Bay area, ESPN's Zach Lowe claims Kevin Durant would act surprised if the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Golden State Warriors.

Back in 2016, Kevin Durant made one of the most shocking and impactful decisions in NBA history. He left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join a Golden State Warriors team fresh off two trips to the NBA Finals and 73 wins in the regular season.

Needless to say, KD faced serious backlash and criticism for that decision. They called him a snake, a runner, and said he was bailing out on his team and Russell Westbrook. Durant was unbothered and helped the Dubs win back-to-back rings with two Finals MVPs.

Fast-forward to today, and the Warriors could once again be Durant's salvation. He's requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and Steve Kerr's team is reportedly keeping tabs on his situation, regardless of the narratives or what people would say.

NBA News: Kevin Durant, Warriors Are Interested In A Reunion

This time, however, Durant could have an ace up his sleeve. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, he could just shrug and put the blame on the Nets if they decide to trade him back to the Bay area:

"Of course they're interested. It's Kevin Durant," Lowe said. "And to Brian's point about the four year contract, teams are looking at this as, he's 34 years old. He's had a couple of major injuries in his career. The first two years we're confident in getting peak Kevin Durant. We got to be able to win the title in those first two years, have a good shot at it. The next two we'll see how it ages. Durant can say this is a decision that was out of my hands, they just came and got me, let’s go hoop."

Draymond Green and Durant are still close friends. Stephen Curry wanted him around, and he's not a self-centered star, so he'd definitely welcome him back. But the Nets won't let him go that easily, so they'll need to put together a massive offer just for them even to pick up the phone.