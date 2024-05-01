Even though Devin Booker's camp denied the rumors of his interest in joining the New York Knicks, an insider revealed that the franchise has been keeping tabs on him for quite a while now.

The Phoenix Suns are in the worst possible position in the NBA. Not only were they swept in the first round, but they don’t have a draft pick from 2025 to 2030, and their salary cap situation is complicated, to say the least.

Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause, and with his history of injuries, no one would take him and his $150+ million over the next three years. Kevin Durant is aging, and while he stayed healthy this season, his trade value might not be as high as it once was.

That leaves Devin Booker as the only potential savior. As tough as it might seem, trading him to replenish their draft capital and clear cap space could be their only choice right now.

The Knicks’ Interest In Booker Is Real

Recently, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith stirred the pot by claiming that Booker wanted to be a New York Knick. And even though Booker’s camp was quick to dismiss those rumors, Suns insider Gerald Bourguet revealed the Knicks have been keeping tabs on him for years now:

Devin Booker

“According to that source, the Knicks have been interested in Booker dating back to Leon Rose’s instatement as team president back in 2020,” Bourguet reported. “Rose, a former CAA player agent prior to being hired by New York, once served as Booker’s representation, and other Knicks personnel with connections to the 27-year-old Suns star recently put out feelers about his potential interest in coming to New York.”

The Knicks have a flurry of first-round picks to trade, and they’re expected to make a run at a big name in the offseason, whether it’s Booker, Donovan Mitchell, or someone else.

Whether Booker wants to be a Knick or not might not be relevant here. Mat Ishbia’s hands-on approach may have set the Suns back half a decade, and he might have to make a tough decision if he wants to revert this situation.