Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was spectacular in the first round, and he shared his thoughts after sweeping Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Every now and then, we see a young player take the NBA by storm. Some players wait for their turn to dominate, while others take the torch off of other players’ hands without asking.

Anthony Edwards is definitely that kind of player. The young Minnesota Timberwolves star went to Kevin Durant’s house and put the league on notice by sweeping him and the star-studded Phoenix Suns.

Edwards has repeatedly stated that Durant was his favorite player going up. That’s why he feels like he’s on top of the world right now, and the league is definitely in trouble.

Anthony Edwards Reacts To Beating The Suns

“Man, it felt great,” Edwards said on the court after the game. “I got the utmost respect for KD. He comes in and competes every night. I watched every last one of his games since I been about 5. I love that guy and I am excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash, and let him know I sent him home.”

Anthony Edwards

Edwards was humbled and thankful for getting the opportunity to eliminate his favorite player of all time. Still, he acknowledged it was a team effort and praised him for the way he played:

“It’s my favorite player of all time,” Edwards said in his post-game presser. “It’s the best feeling in the world to send him home or whatever you want to call it. I don’t even think I outplayed him, he played great throughout the whole series but my team outplayed his.”

Durant Tips His Hat To Edwards

As expected, Durant had no hard feelings or bad words about Edwards, not even after his antics and trash-talking throughout the series. As a matter of fact, he even claimed he’s his favorite player to watch right now:

“So impressed with him,” Durant said. “[He’s my] My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. He’s 22. His love for the game, he shines bright, and that’s one of the reasons I like him the most, it’s because he loves basketball. He’s grateful to be in this position; he’s taken advantage of every opportunity he’s got.”

Edwards is blossoming as a two-way superstar right before our eyes. The sky is the limit for him, and even if the Timberwolves aren’t the favorites to go the distance this season, he’s special enough to lead them all the way.