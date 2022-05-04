With Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine stating that he's set to 'enjoy' free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential destination for him.

Well, the NBA offseason is nearly on its way, which means it's that time of the year when fans photoshop every star onto his favorite team's gear. This time, all speculation revolves around Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

LaVine is coming off an injury-riddled season. He struggled with his explosiveness due to a hurt knee and is expected to undergo minor procedures in the offseason. His status for the upcoming campaign isn't in jeopardy.

However, his future in the Windy City is coming into question right now. He claims he's set to enjoy free agency and, according to the latest reports, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a potential destination for him.

NBA News: Zach LaVine Could Be Interested In Joining The Lakers

(Via Basketball Forever)

"Zach LaVine is eyeing the possibility of joining the Lakers this summer through a sign-and-trade deal, according to ESPN.

LaVine has the same agent as LeBron James, and two years ago he said: “I would love to go out there and play with LeBron".

Separate to the ESPN report, it has long been speculated that LaVine is unhappy in Chicago now that DeMar DeRozan has overtaken him as the No. 1 option.

LaVine is an unrestricted free agent this year and recently said: 'I plan to enjoy free agency.'

LaVine Said He'd Love To Play With LeBron James

This isn't the first time the idea of LaVine playing for the Lakers arises all over the internet. A couple of years ago, the UCLA product admitted that he'd love to have the opportunity to play with LeBron James:

"There's a lot of dudes out there I'd love to play with, but is it going to be realistic?" LaVine said on ESPN's First Take. "Everybody wants to play with the best players in the world, you know. I would love to go out there and play with a dude like LeBron James, but you're not going to get those type of opportunities I don't think."

Then again, even if we're talking about a sign-and-trade, the Lakers' salary cap situation is quite complicated right now. So, even if the interest is real, there would be major hurdles to get by to get this deal done.