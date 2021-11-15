The Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA season with high hopes and expectations. Nonetheless, LeBron James' injury has taken a big toll on their chances of competing at the highest level.

The days continue to go by and Frank Vogel's side looks far from a legit championship contender. Even so, adding a couple of pieces could be more than enough to finally turn things around.

With that in mind, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World put up a trade idea that could solve the Lakers' biggest need while helping out naother team as well, stating that they should trade Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker for Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade For Eric Gordon

"The Houston Rockets are arguably the worst team in the league and are clearly tanking for top picks as they develop their young players. But one man on the team sticks out: Eric Gordon. Gordon is the best all-around scorer on the team and is a player that is best suited to help teams win games, not lose them. Therefore, Houston should consider moving Gordon to the Lakers for some young players while Los Angeles acquire the 2017 6th Man of the Year to help them survive without the presence of The King," wrote Bitar.

Gordon has made a living off his sharpshooting skills and the Lakers clearly need another threat from beyond the three-point line. However, the team could be wary of letting Talen Horton-Tucker go in any trade.

Horton-Tucker isn't a good shooter but the team thinks he can become a 20+ PPG scorer pretty soon, so maybe this idea is a bit of a stretch. But if they continue to struggle and their title window starts to close, expect Rob Pelinka to take a more aggressive approach.