Only a few years after being traded by the team, D’Angelo Russell returned to the Los Angeles Lakers before the February trade deadline. Unlike his previous stint, the guard proved his worth and helped the team make the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Russell proved to be an improvement in a position where Russell Westbrook had struggled, but unfortunately, he left much to be desired in the postseason. Therefore, his future in LA seemed to be up in the air.

The 27-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and many wonder whether the purple and gold will try to bring him back. According to reports, that’s exactly what they plan to do.

Rumor: Lakers would re-sign D’Angelo Russell

“When league insiders speak about next year’s team, D’Angelo Russell is usually included,” reports Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “He’ll hit unrestricted free agency after a disappointing conference final, but his value to the Lakers extends beyond the team having his Bird rights, which allows them to re-sign a player while exceeding the salary cap. He had enough big moments in the postseason and in the push to the playoffs, when he wasn’t fighting injuries, for the team to re-sign him.”

Russell may have not performed as expected during the playoffs, but he certainly played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ resurgence in the second half of the season. Therefore, it would make sense if they run things back with him.