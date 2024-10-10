Charles Barkley sends strong warning to NBA over Team USA’s snubs of Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Former NBA player Charles Barkley issues an alert about the Boston Celtics and their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after being snubbed by the U.S. Olympic team.

Charles Barkley, the renowned former NBA player, believes that the Boston Celtics are motivated to have a dominant season in 2024-2025. Barkley says the snubs Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum received from the Team USA have ignited their desire for revenge.

Barkley argues that the Celtics were treated unfairly by the Olympic team, especially considering the recent accomplishments of Brown and Tatum. Both players were Conference Finals MVPs and excelled last season. However, Jayson Tatum was relegated to the bench in some games, and Brown was completely excluded from the Olympic team.

Charles Barkley believes these snubs have caused a great deal of resentment in Brown and Tatum, which will fuel them to have an exceptional season. The former Suns and Rockets player said the Celtics are “furious” and will be out to prove themselves in the NBA.

“The NBA did something they’ve never done before,” Barkley said on the Throwbacks podcast. “They managed to piss the champs off… [Jaylen Brown] just won MVP twice in the conference finals and finals, and they’re like, ‘yeah, you still ain’t going to make the Olympic team.’ Then you got Tatum: ‘We know you just won a championship. We still not going to play your ass.’ I’m like, how in the world did we piss off the champs?”

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics talks with Jayson Tatum #0 prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“If I’m Tatum and Brown,” Barkley added, “I’m coming for the NBA, right? Y’all totally disrespected us this summer… I’m expecting Tatum and Brown to send the NBA a message, man.”

Expectations for the Celtics’ upcoming NBA season

With the added motivation and talent of their players, the Celtics are shaping up to be one of the favorites to win the championship next season. Barkley has made an interesting prediction about Jaylen Brown and Tatum, forecasting a brilliant season for them and their team. Without a doubt, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.