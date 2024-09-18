NBA News: Lakers icon Shaq delivers strong message of support for LeBron James, Bronny

Shaquille O’Neal, former Los Angeles Lakers star, has expressed his support for LeBron James and his son, Bronny, who was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft.

O’Neal, who has experienced similar situations with his own son Shareef, understands the challenges faced by the children of famous players. Despite the criticism and high expectations, O’Neal encourages Bronny James to follow his dreams and enjoy the process.

During an appearance on The OGs podcast, O’Neal stated the following: “Little Bronny is my nephew. I’m happy for him. I wish him well. I know his work ethic, and there are a lot of storylines, both good and bad, behind that. I just hope everything goes well. I just sat here with Marlon Wayans on my podcast, and he said, ‘I want my kids to be happy.’ And I want the young fella (Bronny) to be happy. I kind of know what he’s going through because my son Shareef, he’s still trying. He was a good player, he had the heart attack situation, and he’s still trying to get in (the league). The only thing for kids like that is they have a lot of pressure because they carry the last name. They don’t really get the opportunity to do what they want; they’re always going to be compared to us…”

“…But I tell him all the time, we don’t need another basketball player in the family. I just want him to be happy. So right now, Shareef is with me at Reebok, and we’re doing big things. We’re actually talking to a couple of your players, Mike, and that’s what it’s all about. So my wish for Bronny is to be happy. I hate the storylines; I hate the nepotism talk and all that — it doesn’t matter. He’s in, I want him to be happy, I want him to perform, and I want him to do well. Because his son and my son are best friends. I’m not going to jeopardize their relationship by saying some (expletive). I wouldn’t say that (expletive) anyway because LeBron and his family have always been good to me. He’s like a nephew to me, so I just wish him well,” Shaq added.

Bronny James during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine on May 14, 2024 in Chicago. IMAGO / Bildbyran.

Jeanie Buss’ support for LeBron and Bronny

Jeanie Buss, owner of the Lakers, has also shown her support for LeBron and Bronny. As the daughter of the legendary Jerry Buss, Jeanie understands the challenges of being part of a basketball family and has expressed her admiration for the James family’s determination and hard work.

