NBA News: Steve Kerr breaks silence on Kevin Durant’s departure from the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr opens up about the factors behind NBA star Kevin Durant's departure.

United States coach Steve Kerr during their game against Serbia in a men s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireUnited States coach Steve Kerr during their game against Serbia in a men s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.

By Alexander Rosquez

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, has shared his perspective on NBA star Kevin Durant‘s decision to leave the team in 2019, a move that sent shockwaves throughout the league. Durant’s departure marked the end of a dominant era for the Warriors, as his presence had been key in securing two NBA championships.

Kerr revealed that during Durant’s final season with the Warriors, the player was visibly eager for a new challenge and that his departure was not solely due to the famous incident with Draymond Green.

During a recent appearance on the LeBatard Show, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, “Those years were incredible,” Kerr said about Durant. “I loved coaching Kevin. I think that last year he was here, he was visibly wanting to move on. We could feel it, and that was his choice as a free agent. Everything that he gave to us and brought to us, we will be thankful for that forever.”

He also talked about how Durant might have felt, and Kerr said, “You can tell when somebody is happy or not… It was obvious to everyone that Kevin just needed a new challenge. He was looking to move on.”

Kevin Durant and LeBron James, Olympic Games Paris 2024, France FRA vs United States USA. IMAGO / Eibner.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James, Olympic Games Paris 2024, France FRA vs United States USA.

Durant’s time with the Warriors

Kevin Durant played three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, during which he won two NBA championships. However, his departure from the team has been the subject of speculation and debate.

Many attribute Durant’s decision to his desire to lead his own team and prove his ability to win championships without the help of other star players. Additionally, the incident with Draymond Green during the 2018-19 season has also been mentioned as a factor that influenced his decision.

Despite his departure, Kevin Durant left a lasting legacy with the Golden State Warriors. His scoring abilities and leadership were instrumental in the two championships the team won during his tenure.

