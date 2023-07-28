When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, it looked like a match made in heaven. The King eventually proved that right by winning the 2020 NBA championship, but the following seasons were not easy.

However, the purple and gold seem to be on the right direction again. Rob Pelinka picked up where he left off in February, making enough moves this offseason to improve the roster.

The front office’s work comes just in time before James’ championship window closes, something no one knows when will happen yet. What we can be sure of is that the Lakers will retire his jersey in the future.

Jeanie Buss reveals when Lakers will retire LeBron James’ jersey

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame,” Buss told Sportskeeda. “When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.“

What the Lakers owner didn’t reveal is whether the team plans to retire James’ No. 6 or his No. 23. When asked about the possibility of retiring both, Buss said “That’s a discussion for another time.”