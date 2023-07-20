The Los Angeles Lakers never bought LeBron James’ bluff. They knew — just like everybody else — that he didn’t want to retire. Maybe, he was just exhausted — or driving attention away from the sweep — after the loss to the Denver Nuggets.

James announced the obvious by confirming that he was coming back, stating that he would only retire when he felt like he’s cheating the game, whatever that meant.

However, it might be a long while before that. According to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, the soon-to-be 39 years old could play in the NBA for many more years and retire when he’s 50.

Darvin Ham Says LeBron Could Play Until He’s 50 Years Old

“At this age, what he is doing is unprecedented. Hopefully, he has a few more years to come, but if there is anybody that can do it, he can play until he is probably 50,” Ham said, as quoted by Lakers Nation.

“Just the way he takes care of himself, his nutrition, his sleep habits, the regimen, everything he does pre-work, during the work, post-work, his regimen, everything he does to make himself not just available, but elite,” the coach added.

Of course, there’s simply no way that LeBron plays until he’s 50, as he’s unlikely to embrace that bottom-of-the-bench kind of role, not to mention the mental and emotional toll such a long career could have on him. Still, from a physical standpoint, he might as well give it a try.