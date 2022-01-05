In the wake of Rajon Rondo's move to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers still have unfinished business as they'll reportedly try to trade two more players before the deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers plenty of work to do if they want to turn their fortunes around this season. LeBron James might be playing at his best even at 37, but that has not always been enough for Frank Vogel's team.

But, of course, the aspirations are always high for such a popular team. That's why the Lakers have been subject of multiple trade scenarios that could improve their luck this campaign, the problem is they're not in a good spot to get what they need in return.

However, the front office has started to address possible departures to free up space in their roster. Rajon Rondo was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers a few days ago, and according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Lakers will try to trade two more players.

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers looking to trade two more players

“They've already offloaded a player in Rondo to create a roster spot and they're looking to do more of that," Windhorst said. "From teams that I’ve talked to, they are out there. With LeBron starting at center and eventually getting Anthony Davis back, they are looking to move DeAndre Jordan. Not necessarily for another player, but to move him so they can open up a roster spot.

“Kent Bazemore is another player that they’ve been willing to talk about. And I think again their goal is open up a roster spot. The Rondo move looks like it was gonna be designed for Stanley Johnson to fill. But they may look at the buyout market for another player or two. They're trying to figure out how to do that."

Rondo's departure left opten a spot for Stanley Johnson, whose 10-day contract expired on Sunday but will likely sign another one soon. But when the health problems in their roster are solved, they'd hit the maximum limit of players. So, in order to free up space, the Lakers would try to move on Jordan and Bazemore.