NFL News: CJ Stroud sends clear message to Texans teammates after win vs Cowboys

Following a commanding victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud addressed the media postgame, delivering a bold message to both the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL.

In a must-win game, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the NFL regular season. Both teams entered the matchup amid losing streaks, but the Texans capitalized on an exceptional performance from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to secure a pivotal victory.

The Texans dominated throughout, scoring in every quarter. In contrast, the Cowboys managed only a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter. Stroud was the driving force behind Houston’s success, completing 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards and proving why he’s become the centerpiece of the Texans’ offense.

After the game, Stroud reflected on the team’s performance and shared a heartfelt message during an interview with ESPN. “I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I’m nothing out there. He put His time into me and this team, bringing together a group of believers, and we’re grateful for these opportunities,” Stroud said.

The quarterback also highlighted the Texans‘ resilience in bouncing back from adversity: “We had lost two straight games—really, it should’ve been three. With all the outside noise, we had to come together as a team and lock in. We’ve built more than a brotherhood; we’ve built trust. From there, we just took off.“

CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.

Stroud’s commanding performance fuels Texans’ victory

With a 7-4 record, the Texans are positioning themselves for a strong finish to the regular season. Stroud’s performance against the Cowboys was pivotal in the win, solidifying his role as the leader of the Texans’ offense.

Stroud completed 67.6% of his passes, throwing for 257 yards, including a 37-yard completion, though he did throw one interception. On the ground, he contributed 26 rushing yards on three attempts. Additionally, Stroud’s command of the offense helped set up Joe Mixon’s three touchdowns, which gave the Texans a decisive edge.

Texans eye postseason push

Looking ahead, Houston must maintain momentum to secure their slight edge over the Colts in the AFC South standings. The upcoming matchup against the Titans will be critical, as it could significantly impact the NFL playoff race.

Beyond that, the Texans face a tough road with just five games left. A clash with the Kansas City Chiefs—who recently saw their winning streak snapped by the Bills—looms large, as does a showdown with the resurgent Miami Dolphins, who are bouncing back from injury woes.