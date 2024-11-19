NFL News: Chiefs add another weapon for Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid at no cost

The Kansas City Chiefs are giving Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid another weapon after suffering their first loss in the 2024 NFL season.

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss in the 2024 NFL season, the front office decided to bring in more help for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. With the trade deadline over, their latest move came at no cost.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs are adding wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to their practice squad. The 24-year-old was on the open market after being released by the New England Patriots on November 16.

Thornton was selected by the Patriots with the 50th overall pick out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite a promising rookie season, he couldn’t live up to the expectations during his time in Foxborough.

Thornton’s stats in New England before joining Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

In 28 appearances as a Patriot, Thornton racked up 39 receptions for 385 yards with two touchdowns. Most of those stats were thanks to his rookie year, when the Miami native recorded 22 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton #11 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

With injuries haunting the Chiefs this year, especially at wide receiver, the Chiefs felt like they could use more depth at the position. It remains to be seen whether Thornton will be activated to give Mahomes another target, or if he’ll remain with the scout team to get familiar with Reid’s system.

Who are the WRs Reid, Mahomes can count on in Kansas City?

Mahomes currently counts on the following healthy wide receivers in Kansas City: DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who recently returned from injury.

Meanwhile, the quarterback is missing key pass catchers with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice on Injured Reserve. Skyy Moore was also placed on IR with a core muscle injury, though that move let Mahomes count on Hopkins.

In the meantime, the Chiefs also have different options on their practice squad. Apart from Thornton, the team already has Montrell Washington, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Cornell Powell on the scout team.