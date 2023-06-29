Following an extremely disappointing season, the Dallas Mavericks are probably looking up to the Denver Nuggets, who won the NBA championship after building around Nikola Jokic. The Mavs couldn’t do the same with Luka Doncic yet, but they still have plenty of time.

The Slovenian star has his entire career ahead of him, so he doesn’t need to be desperate now. Neither does Dallas, but the team cannot waste too much time because, eventually, it could miss out on a great opportunity.

Landing Kyrie Irving wasn’t enough so far, which is why the Mavericks are expected to look for more talent in the offseason. In fact, they could go after a recent champion with Jokic in the Mile-High City.

Rumor: Mavs could land Bruce Brown

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks could meet with Bruce Brown, who is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the Nuggets:

“Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M.”

Brown was a key contributor in the Nuggets’ success last season, which is why he probably won’t be lacking in suitors in the open market. As a matter of fact, the Lakers have already been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the 26-year-old.