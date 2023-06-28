The Dallas Mavericks know they have a generational talent in Luka Doncic, and they’ve been trying to help him win an NBA championship recently. In fact, they reportedly tried to land a teammate of Kevin Durant at the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavs had already made clear their intention to contend by pulling off a trade for Kyrie Irving in February, but it didn’t go to plan so far. Instead of giving them a boost to win the ring, the team didn’t even make the postseason.

Therefore, this offseason Dallas is expected to be aggressive and build a stronger supporting cast around the Slovenian star. But it looks like its first attempt to improve was turned down by Phoenix.

Report: Suns rejected Mavs trade offer for Deandre Ayton

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks made an offer to the Phoenix Suns to trade for Deandre Ayton during the NBA Draft, but it didn’t go through:

“The proposed deal, sources tell The Stein Line, would have sent Ayton to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee — but the Suns balked at McGee’s inclusion.

“The talks with Dallas were not going to furnish Phoenix with any future first-round draft compensation but initially held appeal to the Suns, sources say, because it would have given them two players they like in Hardaway and Holmes. Who could plug into a rotation with numerous vacancies in support of the newly formed star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.”

Ayton has been heavily linked with a move away from Phoenix this offseason, but it looks like the Suns have changed their mind. Therefore, the Mavs will probably have to look for alternatives to help Doncic.