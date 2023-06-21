Zion Williamson has been all over the NBA news lately, but not for the best reasons. The New Orleans Pelicans star is reportedly on the trade block for the first time in his career.

Never-ending injuries, a lack of availability, concerns about his weight and eating habits, and now a scandal with an adult film star and a bizarre love triangle have made Zion more popular than his actual play.

That’s why it’s not surprising to see that the Pelicans are reportedly considering a clean break and a trade. And according to Bill Simmons, it might happen before Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

NBA Rumors: Zion Could Be Traded Before The NBA Draft

“The Zion thing is a real subplot,” Simmons said on the latest episode of his podcast. “I had somebody tell me yesterday that I trust, he will not be on that team come Thursday.”

Pelicans Want A Fresh Start

Another report states that even if the Pelicans fail to move him before the upcoming NBA Draft, it’s just a matter of time before they part ways with their franchise player:

“Still, even if Williamson isn’t moved before Thursday night, that is far from the end of this story,” reported Will Guillory of The Athletic. “It’s only the beginning, as behind-the-scenes tensions between Williamson and the Pelicans have intensified over the past few months.”

The Zion saga has always been full of mystery and conflicting reports. However, it seems like this is the end of the line for him in the Big Easy, and both parties might be better off that way.