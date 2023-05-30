New year, same old Boston Celtics. Joe Mazzulla’s team failed to get over the hump, falling to a 0-3 hole vs. the Miami Heat, and then missing a chance to make NBA history in Game 7.

The Celtics are as talented and deep as they are inconsistent. Their issues might run deeper and some think they need to break up their elite duo, which is the only thing they have yet to try.

But, considering how unlikely that is at this point, let’s take a look at three low-key players they should trade for or look to sign to try and give Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum a helping hand.

NBA Rumors: 3 Targets For The Celtics

3. Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher fell in and out of Nick Nurse’s rotation in the Toronto Raptors, but his skill set perfectly fits the Celtics’ system. Basically, he won’t hurt their offense or their defense.

Boucher is a solid rim protector and rebounder, just like Robert Williams III. However, he’s healthier, and he can also step up to the perimeter to knock down shots, unlike his colleague.

2. Doug McDermott

Perhaps, this story would’ve been different with a healthy Danilo Gallinari. But you just cannot bank your hopes on Gallinari ever being healthy, so they should look at a lite version of him.

Doug McDermott isn’t much of a defender, but he sure can shoot the basketball. He’d give them another floor-spacer, a guy who can score at both forward spots, and another potential offensive mismatch.

1. Jalen McDaniels

We can all agree that the Boston Celtics don’t need to add a lot of pieces to be a legit contender. With that in mind, they could look to steal one of the most underrated players from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen McDaniels would give Joe Mazzulla plenty of positional versatility, and a plus-defender at multiple spots. He can also knock down the occasional three, and he should be available at a reasonable price.