Where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus and AC Milan are set to face off on Matchday 21 of the 2024/2025 Serie A, promising an electrifying showdown. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action live, so be sure to explore the available broadcast and streaming options to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the top matchups in European soccer this weekend is the Derby dei Campioni between Juventus and AC Milan, two rivals who have had inconsistent performances in the league. Both teams are eager to improve their standings, adding extra intensity to this highly anticipated clash.

The match carries added drama after AC Milan defeated Juventus 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italiana just days ago before going on to claim the title against Inter. With Juventus seeking revenge, this contest is shaping up to be one of the weekend’s most exciting games.

When will the Juventus vs AC Milan match be played?

Juventus will face AC Milan in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, January 18. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.