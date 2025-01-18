NFL News: 49ers reportedly have special contract ready for Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for all the help they can get heading into the 2025 season, where they hope to make significant improvements on defense. One potential addition to that effort could be Robert Saleh, who, according to reports, is being offered a special contract with the franchise.

According to recent information shared by Matt Barrows on Tim Kawakami’s podcast, Saleh could not only return as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator but also become the highest-paid DC in the NFL. That’s the kind of special contract the team reportedly has prepared for him.

The 49ers’ defense in 2024 was a disaster, allowing an average of 25.6 points per game, ranking as the third-worst in the league. Saleh had been working as the Jets‘ head coach. Before being fired, he finished with a 2-3 record in 2024, never achieving a winning record since taking over in 2021.

Saleh is no stranger to the 49ers, having served as their defensive coordinator for four seasons from 2017 to 2020. During that time, he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and posted the team’s only winning season with a 13-3 record whileserving as DC.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers is introduced before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

How Much Does an NFL Defensive Coordinator Make?

Salaries for coordinators are typically not as publicized as player salaries, but the estimated pay for the role is not as high as some might think. According to Front Office Sports, a defensive coordinator can earn anywhere from $3 million to $5 million. For example, Steve Spagnuolo of the Chiefs has an estimated salary of $3.5 million.

Who Was the 49ers’ Defensive Coordinator in 2024?

Nick Sorensen served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator in 2024. However, according to Matt Barrows’ report, Sorensen will not be leaving the franchise. Instead, he will take on a new role within the team as the special teams coordinator. Sorensen has been with the 49ers since 2022, primarily focusing on defense.