NFL

NFL News: Justin Jefferson announces final decision on his continuity with the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were surprisingly eliminated from the 2025 NFL playoffs, prompting Justin Jefferson to announce his final decision on his future with the NFC North club.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesJustin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson didn’t expect his 2024 season to end so abruptly. Following the Minnesota Vikings‘ elimination in the Wild Card round, the wide receiver has announced his final decision regarding his future with the NFC North club.

The 2024 NFL season was a roller coaster of emotionsfor the Vikings. The team parted ways with Kirk Cousins and selected J.J. McCarthy as his replacement in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury, forcing the team to rely on Sam Darnold as the starter. Despite initial doubts, Darnold led the team to an impressive 14-3 record, sparking hopes for a title run.

Justin Jefferson makes final decision on his future with the Vikings

The quarterback changes introduced significant uncertainty for the Vikings this season. Losing Kirk Cousins to free agency was a major shift for their already potent offense.

In response, Justin Jefferson urged the team to secure a top-tier quarterback, leading to the selection of J.J. McCarthy in the first round. However, McCarthy’s injury sidelined him for the entire season.

Sam Darnold stepped up as the replacement, forming a strong connection with Jefferson. The wideout recorded 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, marking one of his best seasons yet.

Despite Jefferson’s impressive performance, the Vikings’ playoff exit fueled speculation about his potential departure. However, Jefferson has committed to staying in Minnesota, reaffirming his loyalty despite the challenges.

Justin Jefferson signed a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson signed a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024

“I have a new contract, 3 or 4 more years on that contract,” Jefferson told reporters. “I’m locked in, it’s going to be here for those years. Just looking forward to what we have coming up.”

What is Justin Jefferson’s contract status with the Vikings?

Before the 2024 season, the Vikings made Justin Jefferson the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, signing him to a 4-year, $140 million contract after several stellar seasons.

While there’s always a possibility of a trade, the Vikings are unlikely to part ways with Jefferson, especially with J.J. McCarthy expected to recover for the 2025 season, offering a promising pairing for the future.

