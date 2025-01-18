Without a doubt, the NFL season is entering one of its most exciting stages, with several serious contenders for the title. None of this would be possible without a top-level quarterback, which is why Aaron Rodgers, an expert on the subject, chose who he believes has had the best season, leaving out both Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes and Detroit Lions‘ Jared Goff.

The experienced quarterback of the New York Jets is a frequent participant on The Pat McAfee Show, and in a recent appearance, he shared his opinion on who has had the best season in the league when it comes to the quarterback position.

When many might have expected Rodgers to lean toward either Mahomes or Goff, with both players securing the top seed in their respective conferences, the former Green Bay Packers star surprised both fans and pundits by naming Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, two MVP candidates.

“Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have both had INCREDIBLE seasons. They’re both elite Quarterbacks,” Aaron Rodgers stated via @PatMcAfeeShow.

The future of Aaron Rodgers with the Jets

Without a doubt, the New York Jets’ campaign didn’t go as planned at the start of the season, at least not in terms of results. With a disappointing record of five wins and twelve losses, the team led by Aaron Rodgers finished third in the AFC East, just ahead of the Patriots.

The expectations placed on the quarterback, now fully healthy, failed to captivate the franchise, which is why his future with the team began to be questioned after this season in New York.

Although there has been no confirmation regarding who the new head coach will be, the quarterback spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about the decision he and GM Woody Johnson will make, keeping an eye on what’s to come: “My meeting with Woody was more about, you know, the team (and) future,” Rodgers said.

“Different things. I think everybody understands that it’s gonna come down to the GM and the coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards.”

