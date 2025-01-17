Travis Kelce has been hearing for months from all the critics who have pointed out that he supposedly had a bad season with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the tight end was a key piece in achieving a 15-2 record and the No.1 seed in the AFC.

Although his numbers are certainly modest with 97 receptions, 823 yards, and three touchdowns, Kelce’s real impact is in the schematics, forcing defenses to plan for covering him and opening up space for the rest of his teammates.

Furthermore, the goal this year is history over statistics. The Chiefs are very close to winning their third consecutive Super Bowl, and in this scenario, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes know it’s time to activate the postseason switch.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but not to win the trophy. Right now, the Detroit Lions are at the top of the preferences, ahead of the defending champions.

Considering all the attention on other teams and how the Chiefs seem to be underrated again despite all their accolades, Travis Kelce sent a clear message to his teammates and coaching staff.

“Playoff football is the most meaningful football that you’ll ever play in your life. I cherish every single play. I really do. When you’re in it, you’re always trying to strive for greatness. Being greater than what you are. You know, obviously, there’s a historic run and something that we can achieve that no other team has ever achieved. That fuels you. Winning one playoff game, it really makes you want to get better for the next one and then the next one. The biggest thing is being able to control the emotions of the game. It’s your dream. It’s everybody’s goals and aspirations that you’re playing for at this point.”