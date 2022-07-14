With Kevin Durant looking to leave the Brooklyn Nets before the start of the season, the Golden State Warriors could once again be a light at the end of the tunnel for him.

Back in 2016, the Golden State Warriors rocked the NBA by adding Kevin Durant to a core that was fresh off breaking the record for most wins in the regular season. As predicted, they dominated nearly at will and won two more rings.

Durant's tenure in the Bay, however, was permanently stained by controversy. People questioned his legacy, then his on-court altercation with Draymond Green put the spotlight everywhere but the hardwood.

Now, six years later, the two-time Finals MVP is once again in the eye of the storm. He wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets, and, ironically, it could be the Warriors the ones to throw him a life jacket again.

NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Is Open To A Kevin Durant Trade

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors have had real conversations about potentially bringing Kevin Durant back. Even Stephen Curry, who infamously tried to convince him to stay, has agreed to bury the hatchet and welcome him back:

"There's legitimate sources in the league telling me that it's a discussion," Windhorst said on The Dan Patrick Show. "First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don't care what they spend. This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. [Stephen] Curry's been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn't shut it down. He didn't say 'hell no.'"

This isn't the first time that Windhorst reports the Dubs' interest in a potential reunion. They're fresh off winning an NBA championship and want to make the most of their title run while it's still open:

"Yeah, I think this says a lot about the Warriors organization that they would be coming off a championship and Steph Curry coming off a crowning moment in his career, and he wouldn't slam the door shut on this. Steph Curry's got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he's not. Joe Lacob is not," Windhorst said.

Needless to say, luring Durant to the Bay area would come at a steep price. The Warriors have multiple top-tier prospects that could sweeten the deal for Brooklyn. But whether they want to jeopardize their future remains to be seen.