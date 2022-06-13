The Chicago Bulls are expected to make a big move in the offseason. They need to address their rim protection issues, so we present you with three potential trade targets.

The Chicago Bulls were one of the best teams in the first half of the NBA season. That DeMar DeRozan - Zach LaVine connection was All-Star worthy, and the additions of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso gave them a much-needed defensive prowess.

But Grayson Allen's cheap shot on Caruso and Ball's struggles to stay healthy eventually took a huge toll on Billy Donovan's team. Their defense plummeted, and the need for an old-school rim protector became clearer by the day.

That's a key area of improvement ahead of next season, and you better believe Arturas Karnisovas will be on the market for a defensive specialist. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 3 trade candidates the Bulls could pursue.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Targets For The Chicago Bulls

3. Myles Turner

Myles Turner has been tied with trade rumors for the past three years or so. And even if the Indiana Pacers kept him over Domantas Sabonis, he could still be on the move as they look to gather draft capital and younger players.

While injury-prone, Turner is one of the best shot-blockers in the league and one of the few big men who can efficiently guard the perimeter as well. He's got some range on his offensive game, and maybe all he needs to beak out is a change of scenery.

2. Mitchell Robinson

According to most reports, Mitchell Robinson is all but done with the New York Knicks. He's looking forward to leaving the team and having a bigger role somewhere else, as he feels like he could be more of an offensive contributor.

Same with Turner, Robinson's biggest issue has been his health. Also, he tends to get into foul trouble more often than not. But he's still one of the best interior defenders in the league and could be under team control at a reasonable price via sign-and-trade.

1. Rudy Gobert

Either Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert will leave the Utah Jazz, maybe even both. They've both outgrown the organization, and they both feel like they're not valued enough and should take their talents elsewhere.

Gobert is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the best rim protector in the league. He's a liability in the perimeter, but the Bulls have enough stoppers in the backcourt to make up for that. He'll be expensive, but he's what they need to be a legit contender.