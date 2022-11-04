In a shocking turn of events, Russell Westbrook could be a serious candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. The Lakers guard, however, will have to face competition to get the accolade.

Though the 2022-23 NBA regular season is just getting started, the first two weeks of the year have already given us enough signs to start making early predictions. Russell Westbrook, for instance, is in the conversation for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

It's safe to say that no one could have imagined the 18-year veteran in this situation a few months back, but right now it's a very real possibility. Reigning 6MOTY Tyler Herro was promoted to starter by the Heat after signing a lucrative extension, so the award might be up for grabs this year.

The fact that the last back-to-back holder of the accolade was Lou Williams in 2019 gives us yet another reason to believe we'll have a new winner this time. Apart from Westbrook, these are the other potential candidates.

3. Russell Westbrook (Lakers)

When it looked like we had seen enough of Russell Westbrook at the Los Angeles Lakers, Darvin Ham has found him a new role that suits him perfectly. Brodie may have struggled in the past, but coming off the bench has certainly helped him turn things around in LA.

Not only has Westbrook contributed in defense, but he also proved to be more productive for the team leading the second unit. If he continues to post double-digit points in this role, we should expect Russ to be a serious candidate.

2. Christian Wood (Mavericks)

Third-year guard Christian Wood was one of the first to emerge as an early candidate for the award with his impressive contribution coming off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks.

In the final year of his contract, Wood has accepted a secondary role after being a starter for two years in Houston and is giving the Mavs the boost they need from the bench. With Luka Doncic on pace for the MVP, Dallas could have another award winner in Wood.

1. Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers)

It didn't take long for Bennedict Mathurin to prove the NBA what he's made of. In his first year in the league, the shooting guard is already proving the Pacers were right in using their first-round pick on him.

Though Mathurin could make Indiana's starting lineup at any moment, his production off the bench has so far been terrific for a rebuilding team. While he's simultaneously on pace for both the Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards, Mathurin is also showing the Pacers he may have what it takes to turn the franchise around.